Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) is a company in the Air Services Other industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.79% of all Air Services Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has 51.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 27.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. 0.00% 18.50% 9.50% Industry Average 9.17% 17.83% 8.23%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. N/A 160 16.25 Industry Average 99.92M 1.09B 32.95

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.67

The potential upside of the peers is 2.65%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. -2.12% -6.4% -6.06% -15.3% -16.52% 1.02% Industry Average 5.19% 6.67% 4.07% 10.91% 2.50% 18.27%

For the past year Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 1.94 Quick Ratio. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.55 shows that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s peers have beta of 1.18 which is 17.57% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s peers beat Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.