Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) Analysts See $2.06 EPS; Shorts at Fmc (FMC) Lowered By 5.78%

Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to report $2.06 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 17.05% from last quarter's $1.76 EPS. ASR's profit would be $61.99M giving it 18.19 P/E if the $2.06 EPS is correct. After having $2.48 EPS previously, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.'s analysts see -16.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $149.91. About 43,166 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500.

Fmc Corporation (NYSE:FMC) had a decrease of 5.78% in short interest. FMC's SI was 2.99M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.78% from 3.18M shares previously. With 1.13 million avg volume, 3 days are for Fmc Corporation (NYSE:FMC)'s short sellers to cover FMC's short positions. The SI to Fmc Corporation's float is 2.24%. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 866,862 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) – Yahoo Finance" on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should You Consider FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance" published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Are FMC Corporation's (NYSE:FMC) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 29, 2019.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.23 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 23.32 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold FMC Corporation shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 1,549 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 45,715 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 25,903 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Lc has 185 shares. Hartford Investment owns 14,475 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% stake. Charter Communication holds 4,403 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 67,154 shares. Element Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Susquehanna International Gp Llp has 5,338 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 351,026 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 23,612 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 72 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering FMC (NYSE:FMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. FMC has $10200 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95.33’s average target is 10.68% above currents $86.13 stock price. FMC had 12 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 12. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 13. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FMC in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. The company has market cap of $4.51 billion. B. de C. It has a 15.47 P/E ratio. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico.