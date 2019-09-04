Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (ASR) Shareholder Investec Asset Management North America Has Decreased Stake; Holder Causeway Capital Management Has Upped Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (ASR) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 6,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 63,588 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29M, down from 70,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $145.87. About 80,649 shares traded or 19.07% up from the average. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS; 06/03/2018 – ASUR TOTAL FEB. PASSENGER TRAFFIC ROSE 1.5%; 06/03/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 1.5% Y/y in Feb; 05/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 03/05/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q REV. MXN3.92B, EST. MXN3.49B; 03/05/2018 – ASUR APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC DECREASED 0.6% Y/Y; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 31,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 6.07M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.43 million, up from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.18B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 4.28 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 147,160 shares to 69,087 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 17.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

