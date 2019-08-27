Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (ASR) Shareholder Investec Asset Management North America Cut Position as Market Value Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Advisors Preferred Has Lifted Its Holding by $826,472

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (ASR) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 6,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 63,588 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29 million, down from 70,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $140.65. About 76,215 shares traded or 9.79% up from the average. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B; 08/03/2018 – ASUR Calls for a Shareholders’ Meeting; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q REV. MXN3.92B, EST. MXN3.49B; 06/03/2018 ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2018; 05/04/2018 – Asur Airports Passenger Traffic +4.8% Y/y in March (Correct); 03/05/2018 – ASUR APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC DECREASED 0.6% Y/Y; 05/04/2018 – ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 5.3% YOY; 03/05/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018; 06/03/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 1.5% Y/y in Feb; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26th, 2018

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 8.65M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,973 shares to 8,114 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth invested in 38,141 shares or 0.71% of the stock. 13,645 are owned by Gateway Advisory Lc. Waddell And Reed holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.74M shares. Clark Estates Inc has invested 5.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Zacks Invest Management accumulated 1.67% or 1.32 million shares. Hilltop holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 81,365 shares. Blair William And Company Il owns 725,893 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has 504 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.04% or 78,262 shares in its portfolio. 13,789 are held by Atlas Browninc. City Holdings Co owns 81,440 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested in 0.08% or 10,832 shares. Girard Ltd holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 120,585 shares. Private Ocean Lc invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Comml Bank holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 41,267 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon joins State Attorneys General in enhanced effort to battle robocalls – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 7,270 shares to 14,126 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).