Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) Position Maintained by Harding Loevner Lp; Sg Americas Securities Increased Its Smith A O Com (AOS) Holding

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp Com (AOS) by 254.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 53,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 74,588 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 21,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 68,849 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 17,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.89 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $151.19. About 21,403 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 05/04/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 5.3% Y/y in March; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 9.3% YoY in Mexico and Declined 19.2% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 05/04/2018 – ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 5.3% YOY; 03/05/2018 – ASUR APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC DECREASED 0.6% Y/Y; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTION: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – ASUR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MXN6.78 CASH DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 – ASUR Calls for a Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Asur Airports Passenger Traffic +4.8% Y/y in March (Correct)

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (NYSE:UGP) by 94,666 shares to 100,880 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 175,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del Com (NASDAQ:CSII) by 7,518 shares to 2,886 shares, valued at $124,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc Com by 321,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,828 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com (NASDAQ:GT).