Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) Holding Maintained by Bank Of Montreal; Tableau Software (DATA) Holder Altimeter Capital Management LP Lowered Position

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) by 161.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 11,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,661 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 7,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $162.11. About 89,354 shares traded or 50.14% up from the average. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 5.16% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 26/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26th, 2018; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTION: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 9.3% YoY in Mexico and Declined 19.2% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia; 06/03/2018 ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2018; 06/03/2018 – ASUR TOTAL FEB. PASSENGER TRAFFIC ROSE 1.5%; 05/04/2018 – ASUR CORRECTS MARCH TRAFFIC DATA; 03/05/2018 – ASUR APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC DECREASED 0.6% Y/Y; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B; 04/05/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Fell 0.6% Y/y in April

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 218,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.76 million, down from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $166.02. About 1.82 million shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 3.99 million shares to 65,276 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 43,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,612 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 12,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Elastic Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 69,192 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv reported 19,861 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 4,578 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation stated it has 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manchester Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 568 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 15,590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cadian Capital LP holds 5.11% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 1.03 million shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Company reported 50,400 shares. Frontier Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Gamco Et Al reported 13,039 shares stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co reported 6,704 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 27,580 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.37% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 15,423 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.