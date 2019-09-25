Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) is a company in the Air Services Other industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. has 11.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 46.79% institutional ownership for its competitors. 15% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.54% of all Air Services Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 25.60% 12.30% Industry Average 9.17% 17.83% 8.23%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. N/A 98 20.00 Industry Average 99.92M 1.09B 32.95

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.67

The potential upside of the competitors is -14.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. -0.11% -4.04% 0.17% 13.95% 2.5% 22.73% Industry Average 5.19% 6.67% 4.07% 10.91% 2.50% 18.27%

For the past year Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors have 2.06 and 1.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. is 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.45. Competitively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals’ beta is 1.18 which is 17.57% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals beat Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates airports primarily in MexicoÂ’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Silao (Guanajuato), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.