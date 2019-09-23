Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC) Analysts See $1.39 EPS; Jones Lang Lasalle Has 0.98 Sentiment

Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) to report $1.39 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 11.20% from last quarter’s $1.25 EPS. PAC’s profit would be $78.13M giving it 17.59 P/E if the $1.39 EPS is correct. After having $1.18 EPS previously, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V.’s analysts see 17.80% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 71,465 shares traded or 34.78% up from the average. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has risen 2.50% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PAC News: 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: April Domestic Passenger Traffic Up 16%, Int’l Passenger Traffic Up 2.3%; 09/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Resolutions Adopted at the General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting and General Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. on April 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: Total Terminal Passengers Up 9.7% in April; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV – LOAD FACTORS FOR MONTH DECREASED BY 0.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS, FROM 83.8% IN APRIL 2017 TO 83.4% IN APRIL 2018; 09/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Informative Letter to Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Passenger Traffic Increased 16.8% in March; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFIC GAPB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 245 PESOS FROM 242 PESOS; 09/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico lnformative Letter to Shareholders

Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 145 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 148 cut down and sold holdings in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 41.06 million shares, up from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Jones Lang Lasalle Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 111 Increased: 101 New Position: 44.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac??fico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Silao , Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica. It has a 22.02 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 8.1% for the Month of August – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Pays the First Portion of the Dividend Approved at the April 23, 2019 Shareholders’ Meeting – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) 15% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Hong Kong’s London Stock Exchange bid may get more interesting: Fmr. NYSE CEO Dick Grasso – Fox Business” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico reports 8.1% rise in August traffic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $137.12. About 670,421 shares traded or 70.86% up from the average. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 02/04/2018 – NRC: NRC Names New Senior Resident Inspector at LaSalle Nuclear Power Plant; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 30/04/2018 – JLL arranges $305 million sale of 175 West Jackson in Chicago’s Loop; 08/05/2018 – JLL DIV BOOST TO $0.41/SHR FROM 37C VS EST. 39C; 21/05/2018 – JLL continues its climb up Fortune 500; 13/03/2018 – BEIJING — HNA Group will work with two of the biggest U.S.-based real estate services groups, a move that likely signals faster asset disposals by the Chinese conglomerate, which has run afoul of Beijing’s crackdown on debt-fueled acquisitions; 06/03/2018 – JLL a Top Company for Executive Women for third straight year; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT; 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a financial and professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.07 billion. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability services, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory services, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, mortgage origination and servicing, and value recovery and receivership services. It has a 13.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals.

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JLL to acquire Peloton Commercial Real Estate; co-founding partners to join team – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JLL Names Chris Stent Executive Managing Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cities that adapt to new economic models compete best in real estate sector – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Real Estate Companies to Consider as Existing Home Sales Rise to 17-Month High – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JLL Income Property Trust Acquires Class A Industrial Asset in Suburban Boston – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.