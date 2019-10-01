Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC) Analysts See $1.39 EPS; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Boosted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (REGN) Stake By $2.94 Million

Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) to report $1.39 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 11.20% from last quarter’s $1.25 EPS. PAC’s profit would be $78.35M giving it 17.37 P/E if the $1.39 EPS is correct. After having $1.18 EPS previously, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V.’s analysts see 17.80% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 2,508 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has risen 2.50% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PAC News: 26/04/2018 – Resolutions Adopted at the General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting and General Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. on April 25, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 9.7% for the Month of April; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV – IN APRIL 2018, GAP REGISTERED A 10.4% INCREASE IN NUMBER OF SEATS AVAILABLE COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 06/03/2018 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 12.7% for the Month of February; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFIC GAPB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 245 PESOS FROM 242 PESOS; 05/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Passenger Traffic Increased 16.8% in March; 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: Total Terminal Passengers Up 9.7% in April; 09/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Informative Letter to Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Feb Load Factor 79.6; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (REGN) stake by 28.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc acquired 9,400 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (REGN)’s stock declined 10.57%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 41,900 shares with $13.12 million value, up from 32,500 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) now has $30.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 133,464 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA – 58 PCT OF EYLEA-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED TWO-STEP OR GREATER IMPROVEMENT FROM BASELINE ON DIABETIC RETINOPATHY SEVERITY SCALE (DRSS) AT WEEK 24; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac??fico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company has market cap of $5.44 billion. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Silao , Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica. It has a 21.75 P/E ratio.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 23,288 shares to 32,012 valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) stake by 28,833 shares and now owns 46,486 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was reduced too.

