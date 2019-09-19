Western Asset (WIA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 22 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 15 decreased and sold their equity positions in Western Asset. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 12.07 million shares, up from 11.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) to report $1.39 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 11.20% from last quarter’s $1.25 EPS. PAC’s profit would be $77.42M giving it 17.49 P/E if the $1.39 EPS is correct. After having $1.18 EPS previously, Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V.’s analysts see 17.80% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $97.22. About 45,127 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has risen 2.50% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PAC News: 09/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Informative Letter to Shareholders; 06/03/2018 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 12.7% for the Month of February; 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: Total Terminal Passengers Up 9.7% in April; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFIC GAPB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 245 PESOS FROM 242 PESOS; 09/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 9.7% for the Month of April; 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: April Domestic Passenger Traffic Up 16%, Int’l Passenger Traffic Up 2.3%; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV – IN APRIL 2018, GAP REGISTERED A 10.4% INCREASE IN NUMBER OF SEATS AVAILABLE COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS

Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund for 246,233 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.84 million shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.85% invested in the company for 2.37 million shares. The Vermont-based Rock Point Advisors Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 121,849 shares.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The company has market cap of $330.91 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 26.07 P/E ratio. Ltd.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 55,622 shares traded. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac??fico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company has market cap of $5.42 billion. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Silao , Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica. It has a 21.9 P/E ratio.

