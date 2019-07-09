Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S. A. B. de C. V. (OMAB) and Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) Comparison side by side

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S. A. B. de C. V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) and Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) have been rivals in the Air Services Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S. A. B. de C. V. 46 0.00 N/A 3.17 15.67 Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation 41 1.97 N/A 0.67 63.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S. A. B. de C. V. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S. A. B. de C. V. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S. A. B. de C. V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) and Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S. A. B. de C. V. 0.00% 37.8% 19.6% Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S. A. B. de C. V. has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation on the other hand, has 1.46 beta which makes it 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S. A. B. de C. V. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S. A. B. de C. V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S. A. B. de C. V. and Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 0 0.00 Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

On the other hand, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s potential upside is 0.59% and its consensus price target is $41.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.8% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S. A. B. de C. V. shares and 77.9% of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation shares. Insiders owned 51.5% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S. A. B. de C. V. shares. Comparatively, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S. A. B. de C. V. 0.79% 2.51% 12.95% 25.3% 22.43% 30.8% Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation -0.52% 0.33% -2.66% 9.43% 9.72% 14.91%

For the past year Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S. A. B. de C. V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S. A. B. de C. V. beats Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils at 10 marine terminals in the United States and 2 marine terminals in Canada. This segment also provides environmental emergency responses, industrial services, and waste transportation and disposal services. The Atlantic Aviation segment offers fueling and fuel-related services, de-icing, aircraft parking, catering, and hangar rental services to owners/operators of jet aircraft; and for commercial, military, freight, and government aviation customers. The CP segment generates electricity through wind, solar, and gas-fired sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in six solar power generating facilities with an aggregate generating capacity of 137 megawatts (MW) located in Arizona, California, Utah, and Texas; two wind power generating facilities with an aggregate generating capacity of 203 MW located in New Mexico and Idaho; and gas-fired facility with a generating capacity of 512 MW located in Bayonne, New Jersey. The MIC Hawaii segment processes, distributes, and sells synthetic natural gas; and distributes and sells liquefied natural gas and petroleum gas to residential, commercial, hospitality, military, and wholesale customers, as well as to public sector in Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various commercial and residential applications, such as water heating, drying, cooking, power generation, and decorative lighting, as well as for use in specialty vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.