Grupo Aeroportuario Del Cent (OMAB) Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Trimmed Position by $388,800 as Shares Rose; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Valuation Declined, Blackstone Group LP Raised by $5.56 Million Its Holding

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Cent (OMAB) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The hedge fund held 53,850 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, down from 61,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Cent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 14,335 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has declined 0.06% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical OMAB News: 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 11/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Xcerra, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V, WAVE Life Sciences,; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE SAB DE CV OMAB.MX : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 110 PESOS FROM 102 PESOS

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 158,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.90 million, up from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.33. About 636,447 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 687,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,824 shares, and cut its stake in Pluralsight Inc.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 26,327 shares to 30,757 shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 236,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Analysts await Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OMAB’s profit will be $45.58M for 14.55 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.89% negative EPS growth.

