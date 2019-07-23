Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Both Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grubhub Inc. 73 6.13 N/A 0.59 108.55 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 16 0.00 N/A 0.16 88.23

Table 1 demonstrates Grubhub Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tencent Music Entertainment Group seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Grubhub Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Grubhub Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Grubhub Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grubhub Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.4% Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Grubhub Inc. Its rival Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Grubhub Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Grubhub Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grubhub Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 1 3.00

Grubhub Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 37.78% and an $101.83 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s consensus price target is $20.1, while its potential upside is 43.06%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tencent Music Entertainment Group looks more robust than Grubhub Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Grubhub Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Grubhub Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grubhub Inc. -6.85% -2.63% -21.21% -28.5% -37.45% -17.19% Tencent Music Entertainment Group -12.04% -17.55% -8.82% 0% 0% 9.46%

For the past year Grubhub Inc. has -17.19% weaker performance while Tencent Music Entertainment Group has 9.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Grubhub Inc. beats Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com. The company also provides Corporate program that helps businesses address inefficiencies in food ordering and associated billing; and delivery services for restaurants on its platform. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 415,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants that allows it to monitor orders through the takeout process; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.