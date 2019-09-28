Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grubhub Inc. 61 1.83 78.67M 0.59 115.41 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 10 0.00 72.13M -0.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Grubhub Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grubhub Inc. 129,263,884.32% 3.8% 2.7% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 748,236,514.52% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Grubhub Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grubhub Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 68.03% for Grubhub Inc. with consensus target price of $93.86.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Grubhub Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Grubhub Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 94.55% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grubhub Inc. -8.29% -11.65% -5.29% -15.41% -45.58% -11.95% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61%

For the past year Grubhub Inc. has stronger performance than Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

Summary

Grubhub Inc. beats Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com. The company also provides Corporate program that helps businesses address inefficiencies in food ordering and associated billing; and delivery services for restaurants on its platform. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 415,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants that allows it to monitor orders through the takeout process; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.