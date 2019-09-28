Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Comparing side by side

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grubhub Inc. 61 1.83 78.67M 0.59 115.41 TuanChe Limited 3 0.00 14.66M -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Grubhub Inc. and TuanChe Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grubhub Inc. 128,440,816.33% 3.8% 2.7% TuanChe Limited 482,411,398.86% -138.5% -21.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Grubhub Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival TuanChe Limited is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. TuanChe Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Grubhub Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Grubhub Inc. and TuanChe Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grubhub Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 TuanChe Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Grubhub Inc. has a 68.03% upside potential and a consensus target price of $93.86.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Grubhub Inc. and TuanChe Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Grubhub Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are TuanChe Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grubhub Inc. -8.29% -11.65% -5.29% -15.41% -45.58% -11.95% TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15%

For the past year Grubhub Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than TuanChe Limited.

Summary

Grubhub Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors TuanChe Limited.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com. The company also provides Corporate program that helps businesses address inefficiencies in food ordering and associated billing; and delivery services for restaurants on its platform. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 415,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants that allows it to monitor orders through the takeout process; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.