Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $25400 highest and $20900 lowest target. $229.60’s average target is 28.90% above currents $178.12 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6. Goldman Sachs reinitiated Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, August 1. See Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $215.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: $226.0000 New Target: $254.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $209.0000 New Target: $213.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $217.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $211.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $220.0000 Reinitiate

21/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $209.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report $0.14 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 57.58% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. GRUB’s profit would be $12.79 million giving it 106.73 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Grubhub Inc.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 2.35M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 7 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. GrubHub has $13300 highest and $6800 lowest target. $93.86’s average target is 57.04% above currents $59.77 stock price. GrubHub had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Citigroup. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, September 10. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.46 billion. The firm connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It has a 216.56 P/E ratio. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company has market cap of $45.78 billion. The firm focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and advancing its research and development programs. It has a 20.91 P/E ratio. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene.

The stock increased 1.12% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.12. About 1.18M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500.