Grubhub (GRUB) Valuation Declined While Shellback Capital LP Increased Holding by $1.81 Million; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Academy Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $6.36 Million

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 98.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 26,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 986,900 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 13,675 shares to 351,188 shares, valued at $18.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,344 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).

