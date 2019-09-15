Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Value Declined While Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Upped Position; Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) Shareholder Timber Creek Capital Management Decreased Stake as Shares Declined

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) by 99.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 218,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 675 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8,000, down from 219,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 2.84 million shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 05/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 16/05/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC EFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $16; 22/03/2018 – SOFTCAT PLC SCTS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 600P; 21/03/2018 – SAVILLS PLC SVS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1134P FROM 1049P; 15/03/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $13; 10/05/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNA.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $21; 13/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S CEO SAYS IF U.S. TAX REFORM HAD BEEN SIGNED ON JANUARY 1, 2018, CS WOULD HAVE MADE A PROFIT IN 2017 AND PROBABLY IN 2018- SWISS NEWSPAPER FUW; 03/05/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Abib Says Equities Not Reflecting Oil Price (Video); 10/05/2018 – FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD FM.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$21 FROM C$20; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 612,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 12.31 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960.01 million, up from 11.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.04 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dodge & Cox Comments on Credit Suisse – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays – In Defense Of Investment Banking – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Executive Voice: She preaches workplace culture as Credit Suisse grows – Triangle Business Journal” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Group AG 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Like Barclays, Credit Suisse Offers An Interesting Risk Reward Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Domino’s sticks with in-house delivery – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: DoorDash Steals the Food Delivery Crown From Grubhub – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GRUB -6.6% after EPS, daily grubs misses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ascena Retail Group, AO Smith Corporation, and Grubhub and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.