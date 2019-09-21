Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Price Declined While Ellington Management Group Upped Holding; Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil Ord (XOM) Holding by $554,800; Share Price Declined

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Ord (XOM) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 76,490 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86M, down from 83,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22 million shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 123.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 23,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 1.64 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 29,602 shares to 6,780 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Element Solutions Inc by 65,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,100 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

