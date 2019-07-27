Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Declined While Marathon Partners Equity Management Raised Position; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Has Boosted by Ami Investment Management Inc

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – The U.S. and China have a lot of negotiations ahead in order to iron out the trade frictions between them, according to Haibin Zhu, JPMorgan’s chief China economist; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Positive on Tata Steel on Local Pricing; Likes ’24 Bond; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 18/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 370 FROM SFR 350; 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 1.48 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242 on Thursday, April 18. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of stock.

