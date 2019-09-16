Grubhub (GRUB) Stake Maintained by Tobam; Micron Technology (MU) Stock Price Rose While Managed Asset Portfolios Upped Its Position

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 382,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.77M, up from 373,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 14.73M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps

Tobam increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 64.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 52,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 134,166 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46 million, up from 81,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.06 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

