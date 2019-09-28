Grubhub (GRUB) Stake Maintained by Barton Investment Management; Rayonier (RYN) Market Value Declined While Cipher Capital LP Raised Its Stake

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00 million, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.47 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 106.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 14,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 28,985 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $879,000, up from 14,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 496,875 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RYN: Timber REITs & What You Didn’t See Coming – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rayonier Advanced Materials: Deep Value But No Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 36,649 shares to 24,923 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,145 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $52,683 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RYN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 104.42 million shares or 0.30% less from 104.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,511 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Commercial Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 1.56M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 76,384 shares. 11,700 are held by Real Est Management Lc. Oakbrook Invs Limited reported 7,226 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested in 236 shares or 0% of the stock. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 2.37M shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 30,000 shares. Whittier Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Paloma Prtnrs Management stated it has 50,115 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 0.02% or 730,465 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Commerce Inc has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,907 shares.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $669.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 14,492 shares to 552,260 shares, valued at $22.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,445 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GrubHub: Growth At A Reasonable Price – Seeking Alpha” on February 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Grubhub Inc.’s (NYSE:GRUB) 1.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of GrubHub Inc. â€“ GRUB – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shake Shack’s Stock Could Soar – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Grubhub Inc.’s (NYSE:GRUB) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.