Grubhub (GRUB) Stake Lifted by Diker Management Llc; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position in Amazon.Com (Call) (AMZN) by $1.54 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 89.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189,000, down from 915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $846.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1710.57. About 360,872 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon official to Emanuel on Chicago HQ2 pitch: ‘Everyone here was impressed’; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 68,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 145,799 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 77,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 146,099 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 2,432 shares to 20,904 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fun (IWM) by 3,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,223 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 92.97 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,663 are held by Benjamin F Edwards &. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The reported 1.07 million shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Cap Lc holds 1.62% or 5,148 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Accuvest Global holds 772 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Partners Ltd Partnership invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Credit Agricole S A holds 17,999 shares. Truepoint stated it has 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 128 were reported by Management Pro Inc. Kj Harrison & holds 1.32% or 2,185 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 1.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Novare Ltd Liability Company invested 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 1.47M shares. Shine Inv Advisory stated it has 643 shares.