Grubhub (GRUB) Stake Held by Robotti Robert; White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Shareholder Wallace Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25M, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1074.03. About 7,095 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $69.28. About 2.28 million shares traded or 0.58% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,794 shares to 279,520 shares, valued at $15.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 19,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 156 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Boston Prtnrs owns 0.21% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 167,252 shares. The New York-based Markston Intll Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Captrust Financial Advsr reported 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 7,820 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 2,725 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Smithfield Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 4,993 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 41,209 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Reinhart Prtnrs holds 39,849 shares or 3.45% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 1,674 shares.

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 37,000 shares to 222,940 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 120,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,039 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

