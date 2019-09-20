Grubhub (GRUB) Stake Has Lifted by Blackrock Inc; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Value Declined While Osborne Partners Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 68,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 4.60M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358.55 million, up from 4.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 588,068 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 22,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $209.97. About 201,136 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 525,610 shares to 19.70 million shares, valued at $226.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 13,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,827 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

