Grubhub (GRUB) Shares Declined While Tremblant Capital Group Has Upped Holding by $9.26 Million; As Middleby (MIDD) Stock Value Rose, Pnc Financial Services Group Lifted Position

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 134,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 331,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02 million, up from 197,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $75.08. About 1.80M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 57.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 3,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,146 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 6,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $142.16. About 650,640 shares traded or 66.71% up from the average. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 30.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of GrubHub Inc. â€“ GRUB – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GRUB ‘will gladly work’ with NY on liquor – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Good News for Uber and Grubhub – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Grubhub Inc.’s (NYSE:GRUB) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 577,009 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $44.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CBS) by 1.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,400 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 13,059 shares to 207,975 shares, valued at $32.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 208,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,395 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).