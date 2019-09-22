Grubhub (GRUB) Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Increased Position; As Wells Fargo & Co Del (WFC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Cut Holding

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 295,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 627,121 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.91 million, up from 331,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 2.11M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (WFC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 650,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13.94M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $659.36M, down from 14.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SALES PUSH EXTENDED TO WEALTH UNIT, EX-WORKERS SAY; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS PART OF THE FINE WILL BE COLLECTED BY THE OCC; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Will Pay $480M Under Agreement in Principle; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Will Probably Avoid Declaring `Mission Accomplished’; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo and `The Mission Continues’ Nonprofit Deploy Veteran Volunteers

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Call) by 1.34 million shares to 96,700 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Call) (NYSE:PANW) by 16,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,800 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.