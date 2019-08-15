Grubhub (GRUB) Shareholder Shell Asset Management Co Cut Its Position by $645,426 as Shares Declined; Union Pac (UNP) Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Boosted Stake by $2.82 Million

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 602.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 16,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 19,697 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 2,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $163.7. About 2.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 66.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 9,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 4,719 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 14,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.99% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.91. About 2.47M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,831 are held by Old Commercial Bank In. Stevens Ltd Partnership invested in 131,893 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Beach Investment Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn holds 6.96M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Co stated it has 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 4,175 shares stake. Enterprise Financial Serv Corp invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Tn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,442 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Zeke Advisors Lc has invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Orleans Capital Mgmt Corporation La owns 15,410 shares. Contravisory Invest Management Inc reported 369 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,260 shares. Meyer Handelman Com has 13,500 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,097 shares to 93,345 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 8,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,328 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).