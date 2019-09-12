Grubhub (GRUB) Shareholder Scholtz & Company Has Upped Stake by $1.18 Million; Regent Investment Management Maintains Holding in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 89.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 15,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 32,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 16,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.3. About 708,455 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by 49.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 9,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 29,695 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, up from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 959,045 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $154.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,759 shares to 12,136 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 44,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,650 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.