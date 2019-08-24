Grubhub (GRUB) Shareholder Robotti Robert Has Boosted Position by $3.45 Million as Stock Declined; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Holding by $608,368

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 1.67 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 12,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 60,257 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 47,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77 million shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAl as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $35.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 28,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers owns 41,008 shares. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 68,305 shares. Bartlett Co Limited Company stated it has 0.91% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northstar Investment Advisors Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 38,430 shares. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv accumulated 2,055 shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ims Cap invested in 0.71% or 18,264 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.12% stake. Bath Savings Trust owns 16,540 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). South Dakota Council accumulated 539,680 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Gabalex Management Limited Company accumulated 125,000 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Communication has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Oh invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 3.61M shares.