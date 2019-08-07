Grubhub (GRUB) Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Raised Stake; Smith Salley & Associates Trimmed Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $1.98 Million as Valuation Rose

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 8,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 41,676 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81M, down from 50,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $264.27. About 669,968 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.32. About 367,312 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank holds 1.68% or 1.50M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 660,309 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Lone Pine Llc owns 2.79 million shares. Gm Advisory Gp has 2,143 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. New York-based Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lagoda Inv LP owns 1,196 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. 350,000 are held by Findlay Park Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 0.15% or 2,335 shares. Adirondack Co reported 0.09% stake. 101,697 are held by Jlb Associates. Cap Invest Limited Liability stated it has 2,627 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Company reported 71,777 shares or 8.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boston Research Management has 2.7% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 27,537 shares. Monetta accumulated 39,000 shares.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 30,271 shares to 140,043 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.