Grubhub (GRUB) Shareholder Barton Investment Management Lifted Holding; Ebay (EBAY) Shares Rose While Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Its Holding

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 7,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 356,616 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09M, down from 364,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 2.34 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00 million, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 644,154 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $669.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,550 shares to 89,445 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,208 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 90,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $12.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 10,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,000 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Twin Tree LP invested in 378,283 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Rbf Ltd Com reported 40,000 shares. Asset Mngmt owns 6,909 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 50,000 shares. Accuvest Glob accumulated 10,267 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Meeder Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,187 shares. Primecap Mgmt Company Ca has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Scout Invests has 1.11M shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Aimz Investment Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.28% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.15% or 935,103 shares. 38,172 were accumulated by Convergence Invest Prns Llc. Platinum Invest Mgmt holds 28,417 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.72 million for 19.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.