Grubhub (GRUB) Position Upped by Robotti Robert; Causeway Capital Management Holds Holding in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG)

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 119,656 shares as the company's stock declined 20.92% . The institutional investor held 4.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, up from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lloyds Banking Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.575. About 5.20M shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has declined 22.36% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500.

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company's stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.63. About 2.06M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500.

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 9,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 28,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "GRUB -6.6% after EPS, daily grubs misses – Seeking Alpha" on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha" published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "The Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Share Price Is Up 128% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance" on June 01, 2019.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 17.08 million shares to 47.68M shares, valued at $806.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 572,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).