Grubhub (GRUB) Position Has Lifted by Robotti Robert; Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Decreased Its Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $1.49 Million

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,986 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $175.18. About 2.21 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 1.20M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Prtn has invested 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Biondo Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.27% stake. Brookmont Capital Mgmt holds 17,375 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. 1.70 million are held by Putnam Invs Lc. Moreover, Mycio Wealth Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,055 shares. Mrj Capital Incorporated owns 19,365 shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Capital Investment Counsel has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Community National Bank Na reported 8,869 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Financial Advisory Serv invested 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Kentucky-based Renaissance Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 134,800 shares. First Natl Tru owns 48,901 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. 1,388 are owned by Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corporation. Wallington Asset Lc invested 1.76% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $558.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,622 shares to 183,874 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 6,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co (NYSE:F).

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30,175 shares to 620,135 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 28,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc.