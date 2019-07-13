Grubhub (GRUB) Position Boosted by Stephens Inc; Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While Guardian Capital LP Has Boosted Holding

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 68.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 5,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 8,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the centre of Facebook’s privacy debacle, is; 12/03/2018 – Facebook Gets MLB, March Madness Time: Sports Business (Audio); 12/04/2018 – EU privacy watchdogs to look into harvesting of data from social media; 19/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will reportedly make a statement on the data breach within 24 hours; 22/05/2018 – A LARGE PERCENT OF EUROPEANS HAVE ALREADY GONE THROUGH GDPR FLOWS ON FACEBOOK-ZUCKERBERG; 22/05/2018 – l THINK l WAS ABLE TO ADDRESS EU PARLIAMENT QUESTIONS IN HIGH-LEVEL AREAS-ZUCKERBERG; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 27/03/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 05/04/2018 – One way investors should value the Facebook scandal damage

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 60.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 6,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,652 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 10,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.86. About 2.17M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,576 shares to 147,255 shares, valued at $22.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 10,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,136 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Good News for Uber and Grubhub – The Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Share Price Is Up 128% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/11: (IMUX) (OMER) (DVAX) (CI) (CVS) (WW) (SNSS) (BBBY) (FAST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GrubHub accused of overcharging restaurants on phone call fees – Chicago Business Journal” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Short Squeeze Stocks With Big Upside Potential – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 594,800 shares to 5.70 million shares, valued at $303.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 4,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,201 shares, and cut its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp Limited invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,400 shares. 19,340 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd accumulated 295,996 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kensico holds 2.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 840,600 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,911 shares. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Liability holds 5,635 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Intact Invest Mgmt holds 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 7,200 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc invested in 2.51% or 176,369 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv holds 35,846 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,144 shares. Legacy Cap Prtn Inc holds 0.46% or 5,902 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc invested in 89,127 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Libra Moves Fast And Breaks Too Many Things – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “How Facebook Is Leading the Way Through Diversity – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “RBC Says Facebook’s Libra Could Be A ‘Watershed Moment’ For Cryptocurrency – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.