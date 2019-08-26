Grubhub (GRUB) Holding Has Upped by Congress Asset Management Company; Plancorp Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV) Has Trimmed by $497,325 as Share Value Rose

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $97.07. About 370,932 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 10,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 68,272 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 58,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.07. About 964,400 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 77,248 shares to 12,783 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,647 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $264.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 96,179 shares to 104,387 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 44,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).