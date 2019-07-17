Grubhub (GRUB) Holder Price T Rowe Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $181.19 Million; Mig Capital Position in Viasat (VSAT) Lowered by $35.82 Million as Stock Rose

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 89.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 465,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 519,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $82.84. About 308,758 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 89.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 2.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 306,440 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.29M, down from 2.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 1.89M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 65.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.76M for 133.96 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE) by 35,604 shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $194.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.71 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 113,801 shares to 989,801 shares, valued at $53.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. FPR PARTNERS LLC sold $1.87 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Friday, February 15. $6.14 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A. Dirks Bruce Leroy had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,795 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 31,151 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% or 16,759 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 81,742 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Lc holds 0.02% or 5,853 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Piedmont Invest Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Co owns 0.03% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 51,384 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,987 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 43,355 shares. Southeastern Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tn invested 2.22% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

