Grubhub (GRUB) Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Upped Its Stake; General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Stake by $1.80 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85M shares traded or 46.91% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 08/05/2018 – ZHEJIANG CHINA LIGHT & TEXTILE INDUSTRIAL 600790.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE MEIRONG AS CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 22/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to Most Executives in 2017 – Proxy Filing; 25/05/2018 – GE has a great mix of a whole bunch of portfolio companies,” says CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman; 14/03/2018 – GE: WOULD HAVE TO FIGURE OUT IF DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE MAKES SENSE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.27. About 3.68 million shares traded or 42.93% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Square Just Sold Caviar to DoorDash – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lovin’ it: DoorDash deals blow to Uber Eats with new McDonald’s deal – San Francisco Business Times” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GRUB +3.9% as Citi turns bullish on growth – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Blue Apron’s Core Business Is Still Crumbling – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Grubhub Outlasted Amazon – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 145,000 shares to 645,000 shares, valued at $27.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “GE unions will vote next week on revised four-year contract – Albany Business Review” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Tough Week for Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “It Didnâ€™t Take Long for GE Stockholders to Find the Q2 Earnings Weakness – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2 Things General Electric Needs To Get Right – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust reported 35,292 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.08% or 138,610 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa accumulated 0.12% or 18,871 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Eagle Ltd Liability holds 56.84M shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 68.36M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Loews reported 0.25% stake. Cadence Bankshares Na stated it has 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 52,787 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. Td Asset Management owns 7.81M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc has 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Liability reported 40,300 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Patten And Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Taconic Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 845,000 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc owns 119,254 shares.