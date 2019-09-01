Grubhub (GRUB) Holder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Decreased Stake; As Casey S General Stores (CASY) Stock Rose, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lifted Its Stake by $535.30 Million

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Casey S General Stores Inc (CASY) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 4,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 57,585 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42B, up from 53,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Casey S General Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 351,868 shares traded or 0.60% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 596,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.67M, down from 2.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 1.01M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 7,476 shares to 584,317 shares, valued at $40.79 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 109,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Bio Rad Laboratories Inc (NYSE:BIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Partners Inc owns 310,629 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 14,493 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 4,380 shares. Franklin holds 0% or 9,775 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc stated it has 139 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.26% or 549,749 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.53% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Legal & General Public Ltd invested in 0% or 61,033 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 67,353 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,832 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. 59,551 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins Co The. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Huntington Bank holds 1,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 265,667 shares.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Strong Retail Earnings Overshadow Yield Inversion: 5 Picks – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Dollar General (DG) Register Higher Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Anaplan, Autodesk, Cerus, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mallinckrodt, Nabors, Veeva Systems, VistaGen and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 28, 2019.