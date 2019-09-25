Grubhub (GRUB) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding; Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Wealthquest Has Upped Position by $710,382

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) by 30.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 11,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 26,905 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, down from 38,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Grubhub Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.09. About 270,548 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500.

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp bought 3,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 17,579 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, up from 13,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $218.71. About 5.71 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims #Apple at work on 11-inch #iPadPro, no new #iPhones in first half of 2018; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alibaba, Costco, GE, US Steel And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Grubhub Inc.’s (NYSE:GRUB) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Lululemon, Docusign Rise Premarket; Beyond Meat Falls – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GrubHub: Better Price For Better Results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.79 million for 100.16 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 5,698 shares to 12,413 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S.A. by 5,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25M and $264.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 74,548 shares to 8,287 shares, valued at $511,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 17,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,423 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

