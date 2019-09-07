Grubhub (GRUB) Holder Fmr Trimmed Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Clark Estates Lifted Its Stake

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, up from 93,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ JPMorgan Chase & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JPM); 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN APRIL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.5 VS 53.3; 18/03/2018 – PROTECTIONISM POSES RISK TO INFLATION: JPMORGAN’S MARRON; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV RELN.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.8 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS; 04/04/2018 – NO IMMEDIATE DETAILS ON JPMORGAN ACCORD IN TEXAS PROBATE CASE; 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 532,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.94 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42B market cap company. It closed at $60.4 lastly. It is up 45.58% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.57 million for 107.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.21 million shares to 17.56 million shares, valued at $726.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 1.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $30.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,000 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).