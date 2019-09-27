Grubhub (GRUB) Holder Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Raised Position by $47.20 Million as Share Value Declined; Waste Management (WM) Market Value Rose While United Capital Financial Advisers Raised Position

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 7,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 40,165 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, up from 32,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $113.48. About 652,692 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 612,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 12.31 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960.01M, up from 11.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 793,287 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $15.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 545,150 shares to 14,718 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 4,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,086 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Monroe Retail Bank And Trust Mi reported 0.36% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 68,700 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Associated Banc holds 74,993 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.15% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 23,725 are held by Harbour Invest Lc. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd holds 0.08% or 1,848 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 314 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 2,781 shares. 48,000 were reported by Scopus Asset Mngmt L P. Willingdon Wealth Management has 67,532 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3,162 shares. Moreover, Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.64% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hennessy Advsr Inc has 26,700 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Limited holds 0.18% or 2.87 million shares in its portfolio.