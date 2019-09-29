Grubhub (GRUB) Holder Barton Investment Management Upped Its Stake; As Altria Group (MO) Market Value Declined, Tctc Holdings Lowered Its Holding by $502,900

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00M, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.47 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 384,661 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.21 million, down from 395,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 8.47M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 31,702 shares to 400,954 shares, valued at $21.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bokf Na has 253,392 shares. Spinnaker Tru invested in 18,382 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc invested in 0.01% or 5,776 shares. Blair William And Communication Il has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 4.79 million were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 465,371 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 59,991 shares. Franklin Res Inc accumulated 7.61M shares. Brown Advisory Ltd reported 14,040 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Columbia Asset Management has 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas accumulated 0.08% or 13,931 shares. St Germain D J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,334 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.80 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $669.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,252 shares to 47,264 shares, valued at $23.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 14,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,260 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

