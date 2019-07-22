Grubhub (Call) (GRUB) Stock Value Declined While Capital Fund Management Sa Trimmed Its Holding; Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Stake Lifted by Riverhead Capital Management Llc

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 40,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,913 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 97,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 1.79 million shares traded or 66.18% up from the average. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 10.78% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 02/05/2018 – THX® and Cinemark Announce Certification of Over 200 Cinemark XD Screens in the United States and Latin America; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – RealD And Cinemark Renew 3D Agreement Through 2022; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $193.4M; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q ADJ EBITDA $193.4M, EST. $196.3M; 24/04/2018 – REALD & CINEMARK RENEW 3D PACT THROUGH 2022; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 12/03/2018 – CINEMARK’S RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (GRUB) by 57.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 117,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 204,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Grubhub Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 957,712 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 65.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.76M for 134.55 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott International Inc by 46,918 shares to 72,018 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp/The (NYSE:ALL) by 252,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH).

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AGN, KNDI among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KFC Celebrates National Fried Chicken Day With Free Grubhub Delivery July 4-7 – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Grubhub Faces a New Headwind in Its Biggest Market – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of GrubHub Inc. – GRUB – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Partnersâ€™ Mario Cibelli Talks e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) and Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

More notable recent Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Automakers, Macau Names And CinemaCon Action – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cinemark rides out soft quarter for film releases – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Behind The Screen: Cinemark Vs. AMC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 27,600 shares to 14,135 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 10,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,514 shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).