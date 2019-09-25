Grubhub (Call) (GRUB) Share Value Declined While Tremblant Capital Group Lowered Its Position by $19.74 Million; As Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Increased Its Position

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 7,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 358,348 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.08 million, up from 350,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $87.18. About 11.20M shares traded or 89.88% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (GRUB) by 77.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 256,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85M, down from 331,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Grubhub Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 1.92 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating on Nike (NKE) Ahead of 1Q Report – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: BBY, FSLY, LULU – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nike (NKE) call put ratio 1 to 1 with focus on September weekly 87.50 calls and puts into EPS – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 30,380 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $31.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 37,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,722 shares, and cut its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet National Bank & Tru reported 17,584 shares. Bankshares Pictet Cie (Asia) accumulated 174,647 shares or 6.72% of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management owns 71,173 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 0.05% or 5,455 shares in its portfolio. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 214,641 shares stake. Sol Capital Company reported 18,435 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited reported 0.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Weiss Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Cim, New York-based fund reported 142,980 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 133,872 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Us Bank De holds 0.3% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.49% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.79 million for 100.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GrubHub becomes McDelivery partner; shares +4% – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Grubhub Features Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars In Free Food With The Launch Of “Perks” – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GRUB bull praises McDonald’s partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 453,732 shares to 559,713 shares, valued at $30.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.