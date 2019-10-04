Grs Advisors Upped Its Position in Equinix (EQIX) by $1.50 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Stock Rose While Glendon Capital Management LP Lifted Position by $1.05 Million

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 2,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 15,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66 million, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $579.28. About 141,063 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 262,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.34 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.0267 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6567. About 80,069 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Decatur Cap Management owns 12,211 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Rivulet Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 19.1% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). S Muoio & Limited Liability Com invested in 3.11% or 7,583 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 5,259 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 472 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 16,839 shares. Fagan Associates has invested 1.39% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Spectrum Management Gru reported 65 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 154,917 were accumulated by Reaves W H &. 116,416 were reported by Fil. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 192,450 shares. 1,612 were reported by Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 51 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold UAN shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 39.22 million shares or 1.43% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marco Management Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 25,500 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt reported 4,197 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 18,076 shares. Griffin Asset Management stated it has 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Lpl Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) or 130,424 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.01% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Next Gru Inc reported 500 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 177,297 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). California Employees Retirement System reported 179,399 shares stake. Forbes J M Communications Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 24,679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio.