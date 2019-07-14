Grs Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Boston Properties (BXP) by $3.41 Million; Trinity Inds (TRN) Holder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Trimmed Its Holding

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 54.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 25,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 46,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 285,172 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 16,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,584 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 189,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 944,864 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 23/04/2018 – U.K. GV’T HAS CONCERNS RE: TRINITY MIRROR/NORTHERN & SHELL DEAL; 01/05/2018 – U.K. ORDERS MORE REVIEW OF TRINITY MIRROR’S EXPRESS/STAR DEAL; 28/05/2018 – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LTD IDX.AX – BUYS TRINITY MRI AND CAVENDISH RADIOLOGY IN AUCKLAND; 23/03/2018 – Agrisolutions Acquires Trinity; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC – TO REDEEM ALL OF OUTSTANDING 3; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror’s Express deal faces public interest probe; 28/04/2018 – First Coast News: Source: Trinity Christian grad Jeff Holland to sign with Denver Broncos; 17/04/2018 – Trinity Oaks Wines and Trees for the Future Nonprofit Celebrate 10 Years of Partnership this Earth Day; 17/05/2018 – Golf-Leishman fires career-low 61 to lead at Trinity Forest

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRN’s profit will be $36.35 million for 17.75 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $268.86M for 19.01 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

