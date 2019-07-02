Grs Advisors Trimmed Holding in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by $3.41 Million; As Realpage (RP) Stock Rose, Highvista Strategies Has Cut by $510,000 Its Position

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 155,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42M, down from 525,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 1.37M shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.79. About 392,789 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $80.93M for 22.94 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 40,504 shares to 411,440 shares, valued at $12.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.32 million were reported by Fmr Limited. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.02% or 35,097 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Co holds 0.06% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 723,107 shares. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 7,100 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc has invested 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Daiwa Gp owns 3.66M shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.08% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Fil Limited reported 0.03% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Sterling Cap Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). 14,440 are owned by Alps Advisors Incorporated. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 2.31M shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.02% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Tributary Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 23,900 shares.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38 million for 49.83 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $66.35 million activity. Shares for $7.99M were sold by WINN STEPHEN T on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Limited Company stated it has 12,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp reported 39 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 28,523 shares. Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 518,433 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 4,229 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) holds 5,895 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Lc has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma holds 318,382 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc holds 0.69% or 2.13 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn has invested 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Ltd holds 31,100 shares. Sei Invs Company has 195,728 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 55 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.72% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,000 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).