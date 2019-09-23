Grs Advisors Stake in Equinix (EQIX) Has Upped as Stock Rose; Getty Rlty New (GTY) Shareholder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Decreased Stake by $549,420 as Share Value Declined

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 18,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $368,000, down from 30,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 46,995 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 Million; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Increases Size of Revolving Facility; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Rev $32.1M; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY AMENDS & RESTATES SR UNSECURED CREDIT PACT; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY – FUNDED DEAL THROUGH FUNDS AVAILABLE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NET EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q FFO 44c/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Amends And Restates Senior Unsecured Credit Agreement

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 2,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 15,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $16.49 during the last trading session, reaching $582.95. About 451,186 shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heitman Real Estate Secs Limited Liability invested 3.39% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cibc Ww Corporation invested in 0.14% or 36,246 shares. Chartist Inc Ca invested in 552 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc accumulated 0.09% or 212,881 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 29,096 were accumulated by Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0.04% or 134,368 shares. Mariner Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.05% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 5,259 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.15% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 2,341 shares. Moreover, World Asset has 0.17% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ftb Advisors, Tennessee-based fund reported 118 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Llc invested in 0.26% or 1,126 shares. Johnson Financial holds 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 57 shares.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 211,845 shares to 452,393 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 5,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Analysts await Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. GTY’s profit will be $18.51 million for 17.63 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Getty Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

