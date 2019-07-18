Grs Advisors Stake in D R Horton (DHI) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Holding Upped by Symphony Asset Management Llc

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 43.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 149,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, down from 342,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 1.70M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, up from 4,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $129. About 1.82M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Square Stock Is Breaking Out and Running to $84 – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bullish Options Bias in American Express (AXP) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings This Week -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Den Berg Management I holds 3,680 shares. Confluence Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 197,145 shares. Raymond James Fin Ser holds 122,163 shares. Destination Wealth, a California-based fund reported 859 shares. Davis Prtn Limited Co holds 700,000 shares. 360,690 are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd. Timber Creek Capital Management Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Alps accumulated 0.11% or 145,619 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 58,698 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Financial Lc reported 731 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 352,876 shares. The Kansas-based Mitchell Mgmt Communication has invested 0.4% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 1,981 are held by Amer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 10,858 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt reported 0.84% stake.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 453 shares to 2,321 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 12.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. Shares for $120,589 were sold by Hewatt Michael W.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.53 million for 10.72 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Top 10 Best Sectors in the Market for 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “DHI Group, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “DHI Group, Inc. Rejoins the Russell 2000® Index – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Still Has a Chance – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pcj Invest Counsel holds 0.07% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 4.17M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 235,856 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 131,193 shares. Country Club Trust Na invested in 0.06% or 11,902 shares. Sfmg Ltd Company reported 17,365 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Capital Ww Investors reported 0.07% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Mirae Asset Invs has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 34,660 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% or 5,277 shares. Amp Investors has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Raymond James Inc accumulated 67,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Grp Limited Liability holds 0.33% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 19,224 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 47,767 shares. Dubuque Bankshares And Trust reported 171 shares.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Storage Affiliates by 136,607 shares to 351,724 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.